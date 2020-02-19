Bitcoin Planet Price Tops $0.0001 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01131207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044916 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018676 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00207329 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008227 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00066185 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.