BitSend 24 Hour Volume Hits $357.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. BitSend has a market capitalization of $173,626.00 and $357.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.01127523 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00019012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004919 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000799 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,260,650 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.