Bitzeny Trading 40.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $66,026.00 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00745937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007552 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000365 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2015. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.