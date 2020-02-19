Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Black Hills worth $20,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Black Hills by 3,377.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Black Hills by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 130.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Black Hills by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.41. The company had a trading volume of 57,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,082. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.19. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.62%.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $585,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,474.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKH. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Black Hills in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.75.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

