Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Blackbaud worth $12,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $267,343.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,845,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLKB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.47. 7,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,285. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

