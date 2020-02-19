BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TCPC stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a current ratio of 21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

