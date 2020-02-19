Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Given $5.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.09) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Blink Charging an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

BLNK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,311,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. Blink Charging has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,265,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 110,516 shares during the period. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

