Blockpass Trading 8.9% Higher This Week (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $407,793.00 and approximately $7,039.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass launched on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

