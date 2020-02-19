Blockport Price Tops $0.0333 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Blockport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. In the last week, Blockport has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blockport has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $21,563.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blockport

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

