BlockStamp (BST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8,217.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 19th. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $25.46 million and approximately $8,217.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00009568 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000485 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003191 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,775,765 coins and its circulating supply is 26,232,799 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.