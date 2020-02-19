Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Sells $31,430.25 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,430.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 25,540 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $212,492.80.

Shares of BE stock traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,841,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,012. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.11. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

