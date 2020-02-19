Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

