Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $94.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.54 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%.

NYSE:APRN traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 1,196,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,622 shares of company stock worth $50,305. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

