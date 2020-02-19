BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $106.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $115.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.13. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $91.00 and a 52 week high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $46,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 63,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,007.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,190 shares of company stock worth $1,627,338. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after acquiring an additional 813,228 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,965 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,042 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,449,000 after purchasing an additional 121,544 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,621,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,831,000 after purchasing an additional 645,073 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

