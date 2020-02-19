Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,659 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.0% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Boeing by 0.3% during the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 902 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $338.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.04. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

