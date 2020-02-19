BOLT Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, BOLT has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $634,398.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.02 or 0.03061057 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00236654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00151582 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002768 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 530,224,870 tokens. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global.

Buying and Selling BOLT

BOLT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

