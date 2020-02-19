BOOM Market Capitalization Reaches $1.86 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 19th. BOOM has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $20,592.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart and DDEX. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.08 or 0.03000708 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009897 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00236486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00147604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002754 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM’s total supply is 972,436,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,203,027 tokens. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOOM

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

