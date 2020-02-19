Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $346.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.68.

NYSE:SAM traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $427.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer has a one year low of $258.34 and a one year high of $444.64.

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total value of $187,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $3,023,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

