Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $147.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.52. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $147.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,756,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop sold 9,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $1,331,588.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,258 shares of company stock valued at $26,471,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Boston Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Boston Properties by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,138,000 after purchasing an additional 211,349 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

