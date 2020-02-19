Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BHR opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

