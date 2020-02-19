BriaCoin Market Cap Hits $14,869.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded down 33.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $14,869.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BriaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BriaCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BriaCoin Profile

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BriaCoin Coin Trading

BriaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

