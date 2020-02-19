Brian W. Giambattista Sells 1,553 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Brian W. Giambattista sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $39,275.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,423.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VREX traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. 308,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $996.62 million, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 41,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

