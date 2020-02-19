Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 764,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,608,555. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.45. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

