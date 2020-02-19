Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

BRMK stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. 606,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,777. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

