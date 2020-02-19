Brokerages Anticipate Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) will report sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Nielsen posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE NLSN opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,971,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,867,000 after acquiring an additional 287,901 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,888,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,234,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,562,000 after acquiring an additional 374,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,691,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.