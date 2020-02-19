Brokerages Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will post $4.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.33 billion and the highest is $4.34 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $18.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.17 billion to $18.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.38 billion to $18.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. BCE has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $49.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 91.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of BCE by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,103,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,336,000 after acquiring an additional 419,801 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of BCE by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,138,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,726,000 after acquiring an additional 386,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,489,000 after acquiring an additional 356,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,952,000 after acquiring an additional 325,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

