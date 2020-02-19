Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Position Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,965,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $19,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKD. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKD traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. 104,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,527. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $986.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

