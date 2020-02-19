BTU Protocol Price Down 3.2% This Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One BTU Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $14.81 million and $11,760.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00049958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00492815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.00 or 0.06738459 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00071700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027420 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005193 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010352 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,408 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.