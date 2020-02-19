Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.91 Million

Brokerages expect that Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) will post sales of $22.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.03 million and the lowest is $22.71 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $21.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $133.70 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $168.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on BFST. Stephens upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 34.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 317.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

BFST stock opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $347.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

