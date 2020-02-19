Bytom Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $105.15 million and approximately $17.03 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Huobi, ZB.COM and EXX. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.84 or 0.00765392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000372 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00028050 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Huobi, OTCBTC, Bibox, HitBTC, CoinEx, Cryptopia, Kucoin, CoinEgg, FCoin, CoinTiger, RightBTC, LBank, Neraex, ZB.COM, OKEx, EXX, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

