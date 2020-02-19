C Timothy White Sells 13,583 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $925,953.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,988.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $76.83.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.