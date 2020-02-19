California Resources (CRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. California Resources has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 4.55.

Get California Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.