Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,170,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 475,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.70% of Callon Petroleum worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 434,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,413,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 140,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 79,632 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 59,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,617 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.92. 3,633,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,024,216. The stock has a market cap of $648.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

