Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Can-Fite Biopharma an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Can-Fite Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ CANF traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,736,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,141. Can-Fite Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55.

Can-Fite Biopharma (NASDAQ:CANF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

About Can-Fite Biopharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Can-Fite Biopharma (CANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.