Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average of $82.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

