Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of C$3.01 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.73 billion.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$109.13 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$97.55 and a 52 week high of C$115.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$108.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.04%.

In other news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$109.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$656,400.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$114.00 to C$110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.25.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

