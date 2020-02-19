CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Sells $266,200.00 in Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $266,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. 754,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,747. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.37. CareDx Inc has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,102,000 after purchasing an additional 609,930 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at $11,582,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 5,184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,839,000 after buying an additional 514,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 609,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after buying an additional 374,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 770.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 401,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 355,028 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDNA. ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $63.00 price objective on CareDx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

