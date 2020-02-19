CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.48. 144,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CarGurus has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.16%. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 161,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,935,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 3,899 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $154,439.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 104,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 607,785 shares of company stock valued at $22,639,181. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.