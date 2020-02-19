Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) updated its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.25-2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-332 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of CSV stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 153,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,084. The firm has a market cap of $437.29 million, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

CSV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $26,931.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,854,415.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William Goetz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,116 shares of company stock valued at $51,948. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

