Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.92-2.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-324 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 153,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,084. The company has a market cap of $437.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Carriage Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,097 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $26,931.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,854,415.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Goetz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,116 shares of company stock valued at $51,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

