Carry Trading Down 37.9% This Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00492996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.90 or 0.06718483 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00072130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00027658 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005159 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,036,902,909 tokens. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

