Carvana (CVNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Carvana to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CVNA opened at $94.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. Carvana has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $99.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 16,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,140.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,066,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

