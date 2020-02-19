Cashaa (CAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.61 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. During the last week, Cashaa has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Exrates, HitBTC and IDEX. Cashaa has a market cap of $3.61 million and $623.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.10 or 0.02983806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00233506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00146408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

