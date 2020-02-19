Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Casio Computer (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Casio Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

CHYCY stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

About Casio Computer

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan, Australia, the United States, Russia, and internationally. The company offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

