Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) President Sells $42,824.91 in Stock

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 34,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $42,824.91. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 391,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,870.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mangini Siobhan Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 16,234 shares of Castlight Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $20,617.18.

NYSE CSLT traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Castlight Health Inc has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $186.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Castlight Health by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Castlight Health by 1,293.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Castlight Health by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSLT. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castlight Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.07.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

