CCUniverse Price Hits $0.0032 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 70.7% higher against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $80,112.00 and approximately $9,647.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003351 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000113 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,144,898 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.