CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $134.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.77. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $90.53 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $651,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

