Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,498 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Celanese worth $22,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 162.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Celanese by 410.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Celanese by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 25.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.60. 6,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,058. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

