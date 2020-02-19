Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,393,000 after buying an additional 306,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 104,276 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,975,000 after purchasing an additional 102,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,314,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 89,961 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLLS opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $724.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.89. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $20.84.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.