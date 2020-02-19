Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

CDEV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

CDEV opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $718.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,873 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,722,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,818,000.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

